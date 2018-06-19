TX Marine Warning and Forecast

TX Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, June 20, 2018

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Corpus Christi TX

330 PM CDT Tue Jun 19 2018

...ELEVATED SEAS FROM TROPICAL WAVE THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.Increased winds and seas due to a tropical wave are resulting in

Small Craft Advisory conditions over the Gulf waters. Conditions

will remain elevated over the offshore waters through Wednesday

morning.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WINDS...Southeast 15 to 20 knots with higher gusts.

* WAVES/SEAS...5 to 7 feet...occasionally up to 9 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 20 to 33 knots

and/or seas of 7 feet or greater are expected to produce

hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners...

especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid

navigating in these conditions. Mariners should pay close

attention to the marine forecast...and consider wind and sea

conditions in planning.

