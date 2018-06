TX Marine Warning and Forecast

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LEAGUE CITY HAS ISSUED A

* SPECIAL MARINE WARNING FOR...

GALVESTON BAY...

* UNTIL 1000 PM CDT.

* AT 909 PM CDT...STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE

EXTENDING FROM BURNET BAY TO TRINITY BAY...MOVING SOUTHWEST AT 25

KNOTS. THOUGH THE STORMS SHOULD BE WEAKENING THE STRONG WINDS MAY

PRECEDE THE STORMS BY MILES.

HAZARD...WIND GUSTS 34 KNOTS OR GREATER.

SOURCE...RADAR.

IMPACT...SMALL CRAFT COULD BE DAMAGED IN BRIEFLY HIGHER WINDS AND

SUDDENLY HIGHER WAVES.

* LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE...

EAST GALVESTON BAY...MITCHELL BAY...BLACK DUCK BAY...SCOTT BAY...

GALVESTON BAY...CRYSTAL BAY...THE TEXAS CITY DIKE...EAGLE POINT...

TRINITY BAY...TABBS BAY...ROLLOVER PASS AND BURNET BAY.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

MOVE TO SAFE HARBOR IMMEDIATELY AS GUSTY WINDS AND HIGH WAVES ARE

EXPECTED.

