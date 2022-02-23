TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 22, 2022

694 FPUS54 KLUB 230854

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecast Product for Texas

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

254 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

TXZ035-232215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

254 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

East winds 15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 5 below this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain, sleet with

patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Cold with lows around 17.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ026-232215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

254 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of sleet, a slight chance of

thunderstorms and freezing rain this morning. Colder with highs

in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 below

this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sleet with possible freezing rain,

freezing drizzle and snow after midnight. Little or no snow and

sleet accumulation. Cold with lows around 17. Northeast winds

around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing

drizzle and sleet in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

TXZ021-232215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

254 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 13 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 13. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Brisk and

not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming west 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southeast

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as 2 below

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs around 50.

Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ022-232215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

254 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs around 30. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 12 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain with

patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Cold with lows around 13.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as 2 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Wind chill values as low as 3 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ023-232215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

254 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 12 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain, snow,

patchy freezing drizzle with a slight chance of sleet after

midnight. Cold with lows around 13. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

East winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the

upper 20s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ024-232215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

254 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms and

sleet this morning, then mostly cloudy this afternoon. Colder

with highs in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

east around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 10 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain, snow, sleet

with patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Cold with lows

around 14. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 1 below in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows around

30. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ025-232215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

254 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms,

freezing rain and sleet this morning. Colder with highs in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to around

10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind

chill values as low as 6 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of sleet with possible freezing rain,

snow and freezing drizzle after midnight. Cold with lows around

17. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ027-232215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

254 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 12.

Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Wind chill values as low as zero after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs

around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ028-232215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

254 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Colder with highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Wind chill values as low as 10 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 11. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Wind chill values as low as 1 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ029-232215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

254 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Wind chill

values as low as 11 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain, sleet

with patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Cold with lows

around 15. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Wind chill values as low as zero

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ030-232215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

254 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms and

sleet this morning. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

east around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent. Wind chill values as low as 12 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain, sleet with

patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Cold with lows around 14.

East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 2 below after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. East winds 10 to

15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ031-232215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

254 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of sleet, a slight chance of

thunderstorms and freezing rain this morning. Colder with highs

in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, diminishing to around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 below

this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain. A slight

chance of sleet in the evening, then a chance of sleet with

patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Cold with lows around 16.

East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph,

becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ032-232215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

254 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of sleet, a slight chance of

thunderstorms and freezing rain this morning. Colder with highs

in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 4 below.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain. A slight

chance of sleet in the evening, then a chance of sleet with

patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Cold with lows around 18. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing

drizzle and sleet in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ033-232215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

254 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon.

Wind chill values as low as 6 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 17. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ034-232215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

254 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east this afternoon. Wind chill values as low as

6 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 16. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13. North

winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs

around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ036-232215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

254 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms, freezing rain

and sleet this morning. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 8 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain and

sleet. Patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Cold with lows

around 16. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 13.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

40s. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ037-232215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

254 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of sleet, a slight chance of

thunderstorms and freezing rain this morning. Colder with highs

in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 6 below

this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain. A slight

chance of sleet in the evening, then a chance of sleet with

patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Cold with lows around 16.

Northeast winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing

drizzle and sleet in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Not as cool with highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 14.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Wind chill values as low as zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ038-232215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

254 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of sleet, a slight chance of

thunderstorms and freezing rain this morning. Colder with highs

in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as 2 below.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain. A slight

chance of sleet in the evening, then a chance of sleet with

patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Cold with lows around 18. Northeast winds around

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of freezing drizzle and

sleet in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ039-232215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

254 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southeast this afternoon. Wind chill values as

low as 2 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 19. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ040-232215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

254 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much colder with highs in the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Wind chill values as low as 2 below this

morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 18. East winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, becoming

east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ041-232215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

254 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of freezing rain this

morning. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. East winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Wind chill

values as low as 2 below this morning.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain. A slight

chance of sleet with patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Cold

with lows around 17. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs around 50. East winds around 10 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.

Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ042-232215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

254 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms, freezing rain

and sleet this morning. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain. A slight

chance of sleet in the evening, then a chance of sleet with

patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Cold with lows around 18.

East winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ043-232215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

254 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of sleet, a slight chance of

thunderstorms and freezing rain this morning. Much colder with

highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 1 below.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain. A slight

chance of sleet in the evening, then a chance of sleet with

patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold with lows

around 18. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of freezing drizzle and

sleet in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ044-232215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

254 AM CST Wed Feb 23 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of sleet, a slight chance of

thunderstorms and freezing rain this morning. Colder with highs

in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of freezing rain. A slight

chance of sleet in the evening, then a chance of sleet with

patchy freezing drizzle after midnight. Little or no sleet

accumulation. Ice accumulation around a trace. Cold with lows

around 19. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of freezing drizzle and

sleet in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Not as

cool with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 16.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, freezing

rain, snow and sleet in the morning, then partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

