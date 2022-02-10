TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 9, 2022

_____

972 FPUS54 KLUB 100918

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

318 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

TXZ035-102215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

318 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ026-102215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

318 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ021-102215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

318 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to northeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ022-102215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

318 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to northeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ023-102215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

318 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to northeast 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ024-102215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

318 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ025-102215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

318 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ027-102215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

318 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ028-102215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

318 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ029-102215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

318 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in

the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ030-102215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

318 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the north around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ031-102215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

318 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ032-102215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

318 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ033-102215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

318 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ034-102215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

318 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ036-102215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

318 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ037-102215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

318 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ038-102215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

318 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ039-102215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

318 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ040-102215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

318 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ041-102215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

318 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Windy. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ042-102215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

318 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ043-102215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

318 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ044-102215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

318 AM CST Thu Feb 10 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather