TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 25, 2022 _____ 134 FPUS54 KLUB 260844 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 244 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022 TXZ035-262215- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 244 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing drizzle and snow in the morning, then snow likely early in the afternoon. Chance of snow late in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ026-262215- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 244 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow early in the morning, then a chance of snow late in the morning. Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the evening. Lows around 18. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ021-262215- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 244 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then clearing. Snow early in the morning, then snow likely late in the morning. Slight chance of snow early in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ022-262215- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 244 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then cloudy with chance of snow early in the afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ023-262215- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 244 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Becoming partly sunny late in the afternoon. Snow likely through early afternoon, then a slight chance of snow late in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. $$ TXZ024-262215- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 244 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly sunny. Chance of snow early in the morning, then snow likely in the late morning and early afternoon. Chance of snow late in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ025-262215- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 244 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ027-262215- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 244 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then cloudy with chance of snow early in the afternoon. Mostly sunny late in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs around 30. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ028-262215- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 244 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly sunny. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow early in the afternoon. Slight chance of snow late in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ029-262215- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 244 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly sunny. Chance of snow early in the morning, then snow likely in the late morning and early afternoon. Chance of snow late in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ030-262215- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 244 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow early in the morning, then snow likely in the late morning and early afternoon. Chance of snow late in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ031-262215- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 244 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow early in the morning, then a chance of snow late in the morning. Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ032-262215- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 244 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow late in the morning. Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ033-262215- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 244 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly sunny. Light freezing drizzle and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ034-262215- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 244 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely and chance of light freezing drizzle in the morning, then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ036-262215- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 244 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing drizzle and snow early in the morning, then a chance of snow and light freezing drizzle late in the morning. Snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ037-262215- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 244 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of snow and light freezing drizzle in the morning, then snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ038-262215- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 244 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing drizzle and snow late in the morning. Chance of snow early in the afternoon, then snow likely late in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ039-262215- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 244 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing drizzle and snow through early afternoon, then a slight chance of snow late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ040-262215- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 244 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing drizzle and snow through early afternoon, then a slight chance of snow late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ041-262215- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 244 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of light freezing drizzle and snow through early afternoon, then a chance of snow late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ042-262215- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 244 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing drizzle and snow in the morning. Chance of light freezing drizzle early in the afternoon. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ043-262215- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 244 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing drizzle and snow late in the morning. Chance of light freezing drizzle early in the afternoon. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ044-262215- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 244 AM CST Wed Jan 26 2022 .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of light freezing drizzle and snow in the morning, then a chance of snow, rain and light freezing drizzle in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather