TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 8, 2022 _____ 444 FPUS54 KLUB 090906 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 306 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022 TXZ035-092245- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 306 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022 .TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ026-092245- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 306 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ021-092245- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 306 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ022-092245- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 306 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ023-092245- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 306 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ TXZ024-092245- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 306 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ025-092245- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 306 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ027-092245- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 306 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ028-092245- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 306 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ029-092245- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 306 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022 .TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 19. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ030-092245- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 306 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022 .TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 20. North winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ031-092245- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 306 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022 .TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50. $$ TXZ032-092245- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 306 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ033-092245- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 306 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 19. North winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ034-092245- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 306 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows around 20. North winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ TXZ036-092245- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 306 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022 .TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds up to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ037-092245- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 306 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022 .TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds up to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ038-092245- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 306 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022 .TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ039-092245- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 306 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ040-092245- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 306 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022 .TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ041-092245- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 306 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022 .TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ TXZ042-092245- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 306 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022 .TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ043-092245- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 306 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022 .TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds up to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ TXZ044-092245- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 306 AM CST Sun Jan 9 2022 .TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. $$