TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, December 12, 2021

_____

089 FPUS54 KLUB 130902

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

302 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

TXZ035-132215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

302 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Areas of fog in the morning, then areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

freezing rain. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of light freezing

rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ026-132215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

302 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of light freezing

rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ021-132215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

302 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy, sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as cool. Highs in the mid

50s.

$$

TXZ022-132215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

302 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ023-132215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

302 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ024-132215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

302 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 49. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog in the morning, then areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ025-132215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

302 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Areas of fog in the morning, then areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ027-132215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

302 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ028-132215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

302 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog in the morning, then areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ029-132215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

302 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog in the morning, then areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ030-132215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

302 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Areas of fog in the morning, then areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ031-132215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

302 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning,

then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain, light

freezing rain and snow. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ032-132215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

302 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy blowing

dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Much cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain, light

freezing rain and snow. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ033-132215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

302 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning, then

areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of light freezing rain. Lows

in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ034-132215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

302 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog in the morning, then areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

freezing rain. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ036-132215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

302 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning,

then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

freezing rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain, light

freezing rain and snow. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ037-132215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

302 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning,

then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

freezing rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain, light

freezing rain and snow. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ038-132215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

302 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning, then patchy blowing

dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

freezing rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain, light

freezing rain and snow. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ039-132215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

302 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Patchy fog in the morning, then areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Much colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

freezing rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ040-132215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

302 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Areas of fog in the morning, then areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

freezing rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of light freezing

rain. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ041-132215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

302 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Areas of fog in the morning, then areas of blowing dust in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of light

freezing rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain, light

freezing rain and snow. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ042-132215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

302 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning,

then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Much cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain,

light freezing rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain, light

freezing rain and snow. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ043-132215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

302 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning,

then areas of blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain,

light freezing rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain, light

freezing rain and snow. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ044-132215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

302 AM CST Mon Dec 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning.

Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Much

cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain,

light freezing rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain, light

freezing rain and snow. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather