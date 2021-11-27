TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 26, 2021 _____ 211 FPUS54 KLUB 270922 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 322 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 TXZ035-272215- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 322 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ026-272215- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 322 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ021-272215- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 322 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ022-272215- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 322 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ023-272215- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 322 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ024-272215- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 322 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. .MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ025-272215- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 322 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ027-272215- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 322 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain early in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ028-272215- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 322 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ029-272215- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 322 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ030-272215- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 322 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39. .MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ031-272215- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 322 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ032-272215- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 322 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain early in the afternoon. Slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ033-272215- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 322 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the morning, then a chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Slight chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ034-272215- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 322 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the morning, then a chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ036-272215- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 322 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ037-272215- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 322 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain late in the morning. Rain likely early in the afternoon, then a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ038-272215- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 322 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain late in the morning. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ039-272215- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 322 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely early in the afternoon. Chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ040-272215- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 322 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ041-272215- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 322 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the morning, then a chance of rain late in the morning. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ042-272215- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 322 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the morning, then a chance of rain late in the morning. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ043-272215- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 322 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain late in the morning. Rain likely early in the afternoon, then rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ044-272215- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 322 AM CST Sat Nov 27 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain late in the morning. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the evening, then clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds up to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. 