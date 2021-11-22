TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 21, 2021 _____ 816 FPUS54 KLUB 220827 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 227 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 TXZ035-222230- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 227 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ026-222230- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 227 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ021-222230- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 227 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Cooler. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ022-222230- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 227 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Cooler. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ023-222230- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 227 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Cooler. Highs around 50. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ024-222230- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 227 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows 47 to 53. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ025-222230- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 227 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ027-222230- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 227 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ028-222230- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 227 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ029-222230- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 227 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ030-222230- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 227 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ031-222230- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 227 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ032-222230- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 227 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, warmer. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ033-222230- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 227 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ034-222230- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 227 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ036-222230- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 227 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ037-222230- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 227 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ038-222230- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 227 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ039-222230- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 227 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ040-222230- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 227 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ041-222230- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 227 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ TXZ042-222230- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 227 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ043-222230- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 227 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ TXZ044-222230- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 227 AM CST Mon Nov 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 40. .THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather