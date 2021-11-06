TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, November 5, 2021

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

300 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021

TXZ035-062145-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

300 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ026-062145-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

300 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ021-062145-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

300 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ022-062145-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

300 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ023-062145-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

300 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

TXZ024-062145-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

300 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ025-062145-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

300 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the mid 70s. South winds up to 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ027-062145-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

300 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ028-062145-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

300 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ029-062145-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

300 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ030-062145-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

300 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ031-062145-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

300 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ032-062145-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

300 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ033-062145-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

300 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ034-062145-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

300 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ036-062145-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

300 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ037-062145-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

300 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ038-062145-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

300 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ039-062145-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

300 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ040-062145-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

300 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ041-062145-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

300 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ042-062145-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

300 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ043-062145-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

300 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ044-062145-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

300 AM CDT Sat Nov 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

70s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.VETERANS DAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

