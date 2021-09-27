TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 26, 2021 _____ 986 FPUS54 KLUB 270823 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 323 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021 TXZ035-272130- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 323 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ026-272130- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 323 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ021-272130- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 323 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ022-272130- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 323 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ023-272130- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 323 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ024-272130- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 323 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 85 to 91. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 86 to 92. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ025-272130- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 323 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ027-272130- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 323 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ028-272130- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 323 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ029-272130- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 323 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ030-272130- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 323 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ031-272130- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 323 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ032-272130- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 323 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ TXZ033-272130- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 323 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs around 80. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ034-272130- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 323 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ036-272130- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 323 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ037-272130- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 323 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ038-272130- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 323 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ039-272130- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 323 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ040-272130- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 323 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ041-272130- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 323 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ042-272130- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 323 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ043-272130- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 323 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ TXZ044-272130- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 323 AM CDT Mon Sep 27 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$