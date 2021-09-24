TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 23, 2021

402 FPUS54 KLUB 240741

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

241 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

TXZ035-242115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

241 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ026-242115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

241 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ021-242115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

241 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ022-242115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

241 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ023-242115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

241 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ024-242115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

241 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ025-242115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

241 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

90. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ027-242115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

241 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ028-242115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

241 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ029-242115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

241 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ030-242115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

241 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ031-242115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

241 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ032-242115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

241 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ033-242115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

241 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ034-242115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

241 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ036-242115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

241 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ037-242115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

241 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ038-242115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

241 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ039-242115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

241 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ040-242115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

241 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ041-242115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

241 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ042-242115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

241 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ043-242115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

241 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ044-242115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

241 AM CDT Fri Sep 24 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

