TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 1, 2021

378 FPUS54 KLUB 020704

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

204 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

TXZ035-022115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

204 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ026-022115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

204 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ021-022115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

204 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ022-022115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

204 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ023-022115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

204 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ024-022115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

204 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ025-022115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

204 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ027-022115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

204 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ028-022115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

204 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ029-022115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

204 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ030-022115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

204 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ031-022115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

204 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ032-022115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

204 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ033-022115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

204 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds up to

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ034-022115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

204 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ036-022115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

204 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ037-022115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

204 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ038-022115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

204 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ039-022115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

204 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ040-022115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

204 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ041-022115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

204 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ042-022115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

204 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ043-022115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

204 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ044-022115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

204 AM CDT Mon Aug 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 80s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

$$

