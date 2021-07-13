TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, July 12, 2021 _____ 617 FPUS54 KLUB 130805 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 305 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 TXZ035-132130- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 305 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ026-132130- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 305 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ021-132130- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 305 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ022-132130- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 305 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ023-132130- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 305 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ024-132130- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 305 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ025-132130- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 305 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ027-132130- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 305 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ028-132130- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 305 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ029-132130- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 305 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ030-132130- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 305 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ031-132130- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 305 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ032-132130- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 305 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ033-132130- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 305 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ034-132130- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 305 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ036-132130- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 305 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ037-132130- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 305 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ038-132130- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 305 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ039-132130- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 305 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds around 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ040-132130- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 305 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. $$ TXZ041-132130- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 305 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. $$ TXZ042-132130- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 305 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ043-132130- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 305 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. $$ TXZ044-132130- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 305 AM CDT Tue Jul 13 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. 