TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 20, 2021

_____

180 FPUS54 KLUB 210752

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

252 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021

TXZ035-212115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

252 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds

15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ026-212115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

252 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ021-212115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

252 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ022-212115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

252 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ023-212115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

252 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ024-212115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

252 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds

15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy, warmer, sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 104.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ025-212115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

252 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 105.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ027-212115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

252 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 102.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ028-212115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

252 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ029-212115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

252 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds

5 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ030-212115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

252 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ031-212115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

252 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ032-212115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

252 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ033-212115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

252 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 101.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ034-212115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

252 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM CDT

THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ036-212115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

252 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ037-212115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

252 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Northeast winds

15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ038-212115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

252 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Warmer. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ039-212115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

252 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 15 to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ040-212115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

252 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ041-212115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

252 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast

winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ042-212115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

252 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ043-212115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

252 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to northeast 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ044-212115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

252 AM CDT Mon Jun 21 2021

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms late

in the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

30 mph increasing to northeast 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather