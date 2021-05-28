TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 27, 2021

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

307 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

TXZ035-282115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

307 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon.

Thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ026-282115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

307 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ021-282115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

307 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 50. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ022-282115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

307 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ023-282115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

307 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs around 70. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ024-282115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

307 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ025-282115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

307 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ027-282115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

307 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon.

Thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows around 60. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ028-282115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

307 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon.

Thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper

50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ029-282115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

307 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs around 70. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ030-282115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

307 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the lower 70s. East

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Thunderstorms likely. Highs in the lower 70s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ031-282115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

307 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning, then

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally heavy rainfall

possible in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ032-282115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

307 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ033-282115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

307 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

morning. Chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then

thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ034-282115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

307 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon.

Thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers and thunderstorms likely. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ036-282115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

307 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms through early

afternoon, then thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ037-282115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

307 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ038-282115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

307 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ039-282115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

307 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs around 80. East winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph shifting to the southeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ040-282115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

307 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ041-282115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

307 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon.

Thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. East winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows around 60. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

TXZ042-282115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

307 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and early afternoon. Thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows around 60. East winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Locally

heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ043-282115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

307 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms through early

afternoon, then thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ044-282115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

307 AM CDT Fri May 28 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms through early

afternoon, then thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may be severe, then some thunderstorms may be

severe with heavy rainfall. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers and thunderstorms. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

thunderstorms 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

