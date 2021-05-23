TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 22, 2021

_____

787 FPUS54 KLUB 230742

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

242 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

TXZ035-232130-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

242 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ026-232130-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

242 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance of

showers early in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms

through the day. Chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs around

80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ021-232130-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

242 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

afternoon. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

late in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ022-232130-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

242 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms through early

afternoon, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ023-232130-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

242 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms through early

afternoon, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ024-232130-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

242 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ025-232130-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

242 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs around

80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ027-232130-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

242 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. South

winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ028-232130-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

242 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms through early

afternoon, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ029-232130-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

242 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms through early

afternoon, then a chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ030-232130-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

242 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ031-232130-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

242 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ032-232130-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

242 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Chance of

showers early in the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms

through the day. Chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs around

80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in the evening.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ033-232130-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

242 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Chance of showers late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ034-232130-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

242 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs around

80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ036-232130-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

242 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ037-232130-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

242 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ038-232130-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

242 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the morning, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 80.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs around

80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ039-232130-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

242 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs around 80. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy

rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ040-232130-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

242 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ041-232130-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

242 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs around

80. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ042-232130-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

242 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ043-232130-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

242 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs around

80. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ044-232130-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

242 AM CDT Sun May 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe.

Locally heavy rainfall possible in the afternoon. Highs around

80. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe in

the evening. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the evening. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather