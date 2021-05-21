TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 20, 2021

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

249 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

TXZ035-212200-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

249 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ026-212200-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

249 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ021-212200-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

249 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny

with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ022-212200-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

249 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ023-212200-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

249 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ024-212200-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

249 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ025-212200-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

249 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs around 90.

TXZ027-212200-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

249 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ028-212200-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

249 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60. Southeast winds

10 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Cloudy in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around

80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ029-212200-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

249 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ030-212200-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

249 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

TXZ031-212200-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

249 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ032-212200-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

249 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ033-212200-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

249 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ034-212200-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

249 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ036-212200-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

249 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ037-212200-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

249 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ038-212200-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

249 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ039-212200-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

249 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny with a

20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ040-212200-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

249 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ041-212200-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

249 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ042-212200-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

249 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ043-212200-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

249 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ044-212200-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

249 AM CDT Fri May 21 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

