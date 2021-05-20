TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 19, 2021

139 FPUS54 KLUB 200727

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

227 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

TXZ035-202115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

227 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ026-202115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

227 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ021-202115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

227 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ022-202115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

227 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ023-202115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

227 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around

80. South winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ024-202115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

227 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ025-202115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

227 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 10 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ027-202115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

227 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ028-202115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

227 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ029-202115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

227 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around

80. South winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ030-202115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

227 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ031-202115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

227 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ032-202115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

227 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ033-202115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

227 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ034-202115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

227 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ036-202115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

227 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South

winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ037-202115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

227 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ038-202115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

227 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ039-202115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

227 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ040-202115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

227 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ041-202115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

227 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the southeast 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ042-202115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

227 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ043-202115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

227 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ044-202115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

227 AM CDT Thu May 20 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

