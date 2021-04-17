TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, April 16, 2021

_____

739 FPUS54 KLUB 170748

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

248 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

TXZ035-172145-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

248 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ026-172145-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

248 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ021-172145-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

248 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ022-172145-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

248 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ023-172145-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

248 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ024-172145-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

248 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ025-172145-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

248 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Windy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ027-172145-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

248 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ028-172145-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

248 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ029-172145-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

248 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ030-172145-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

248 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ031-172145-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

248 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ032-172145-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

248 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Breezy,

cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ033-172145-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

248 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ034-172145-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

248 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the

east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ036-172145-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

248 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ037-172145-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

248 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ038-172145-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

248 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ039-172145-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

248 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ040-172145-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

248 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers early in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ041-172145-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

248 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ042-172145-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

248 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ043-172145-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

248 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ044-172145-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

248 AM CDT Sat Apr 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

