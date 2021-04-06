TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, April 5, 2021 _____ 343 FPUS54 KLUB 060846 ZFPLUB Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area National Weather Service Lubbock TX 346 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 TXZ035-062130- Lubbock- Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton 346 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ026-062130- Childress- Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland 346 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Isolated dry thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ021-062130- Parmer- Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell 346 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Windy, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ022-062130- Castro- Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart 346 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ023-062130- Swisher- Including the cities of Tulia and Happy 346 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ TXZ024-062130- Briscoe- Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque 346 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy, cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Isolated dry thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ025-062130- Hall- Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis 346 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Isolated dry thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ027-062130- Bailey- Including the city of Muleshoe 346 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ028-062130- Lamb- Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton 346 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ029-062130- Hale- Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center 346 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the west 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ030-062130- Floyd- Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney 346 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning. .TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Cooler, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs around 70. $$ TXZ031-062130- Motley- Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs 346 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Isolated dry thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ032-062130- Cottle- Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee 346 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Isolated dry thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ033-062130- Cochran- Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface 346 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ034-062130- Hockley- Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown 346 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny, breezy, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ036-062130- Crosby- Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton 346 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy, cooler. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ TXZ037-062130- Dickens- Including the cities of Spur and Dickens 346 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Isolated dry thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ038-062130- King- Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie 346 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 25 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated dry thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ039-062130- Yoakum- Including the cities of Denver City and Plains 346 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 25 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ040-062130- Terry- Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman 346 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ041-062130- Lynn- Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell 346 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ042-062130- Garza- Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry 346 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ TXZ043-062130- Kent- Including the city of Jayton 346 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Isolated dry thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ TXZ044-062130- Stonewall- Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory 346 AM CDT Tue Apr 6 2021 .TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Isolated dry thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 90. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s. $$