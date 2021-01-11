TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 10, 2021

614 FPUS54 KLUB 110952

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

352 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

TXZ035-112230-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

352 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing.

Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ026-112230-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

352 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ021-112230-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

352 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ022-112230-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

352 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ023-112230-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

352 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ024-112230-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

352 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds up to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ025-112230-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

352 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 40s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ027-112230-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

352 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 16. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ028-112230-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

352 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog in the morning. Highs around 40. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ029-112230-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

352 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

TXZ030-112230-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

352 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ031-112230-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

352 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ032-112230-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

352 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ033-112230-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

352 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 14. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ034-112230-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

352 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing.

Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 14. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ036-112230-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

352 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ037-112230-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

352 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

40. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ038-112230-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

352 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly sunny in the late morning

and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

West winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ039-112230-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

352 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ040-112230-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

352 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing.

Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ041-112230-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

352 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing.

Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ042-112230-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

352 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 30s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ043-112230-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

352 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly sunny in the late morning

and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs around 40. West

winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ044-112230-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

352 AM CST Mon Jan 11 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

