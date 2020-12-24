TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

328 AM CST Thu Dec 24 2020

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

328 AM CST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain,

light freezing rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

light freezing rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ026-242215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

328 AM CST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to northwest 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light freezing

rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and light freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ021-242215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

328 AM CST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind

chills of 2 below to 31 above zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

freezing rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain, light

freezing rain and snow. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow and rain. Lows around

20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ022-242215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

328 AM CST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind

chills of zero to 31 above zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

freezing rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain, light

freezing rain and snow. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ023-242215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

328 AM CST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

freezing rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain, light

freezing rain and snow. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow and rain. Lows in the

lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

TXZ024-242215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

328 AM CST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 33. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

freezing rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Light freezing rain likely and chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ025-242215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

328 AM CST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light freezing

rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and light freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ027-242215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

328 AM CST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Wind chills of zero to 30 above zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

freezing rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain, light

freezing rain and snow. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ028-242215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

328 AM CST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Wind chills of zero to 31 above zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

freezing rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain, light

freezing rain and snow. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ029-242215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

328 AM CST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

freezing rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain, light

freezing rain and snow. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ030-242215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

328 AM CST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 29. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of light

freezing rain and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Light freezing rain likely, chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

TXZ031-242215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

328 AM CST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and light

freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and light freezing rain likely. Highs in the mid

50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ032-242215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

328 AM CST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and light

freezing rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and light freezing rain likely. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ033-242215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

328 AM CST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Wind chills of zero to 31 above zero in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

freezing rain and snow. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

light freezing rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ034-242215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

328 AM CST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of light

freezing rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

light freezing rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ036-242215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

328 AM CST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and light freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

light freezing rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

TXZ037-242215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

328 AM CST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and light

freezing rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and light freezing rain likely. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ038-242215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

328 AM CST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and light

freezing rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and light freezing rain likely. Highs in the

upper 50s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ039-242215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

328 AM CST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain,

light freezing rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and

light freezing rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of rain and slight

chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ040-242215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

328 AM CST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and light freezing rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

light freezing rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ041-242215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

328 AM CST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and light freezing rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

light freezing rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ042-242215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

328 AM CST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and light freezing rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

light freezing rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ043-242215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

328 AM CST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and light freezing rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain and light freezing rain likely. Highs

around 60. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

TXZ044-242215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

328 AM CST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and light

freezing rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and light freezing rain likely. Highs in the

lower 60s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Cooler. Highs around 50.

