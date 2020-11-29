TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 28, 2020

249 FPUS54 KLUB 290909

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

309 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

TXZ035-292215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

309 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ026-292215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

309 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ021-292215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

309 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to

25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ022-292215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

309 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 25 to 30 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ023-292215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

309 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ024-292215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

309 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny through early afternoon then

clearing. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

increasing to north 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ025-292215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

309 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then

clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ027-292215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

309 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to north 25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 16. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 16.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ028-292215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

309 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing.

Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to north 25 to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ029-292215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

309 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to north 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ030-292215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

309 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph increasing to north 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ031-292215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

309 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ032-292215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

309 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then

becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ033-292215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

309 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to north 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 17. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ034-292215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

309 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to north 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 18. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ036-292215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

309 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ037-292215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

309 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ038-292215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

309 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ039-292215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

309 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 19. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Much colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ040-292215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

309 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ041-292215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

309 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Areas of fog early in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to

north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ042-292215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

309 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to north 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ043-292215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

309 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to north 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ044-292215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

309 AM CST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

