TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 1, 2020
_____
011 FPUS54 KLUB 020859
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
259 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
TXZ035-022215-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
259 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ026-022215-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
259 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ021-022215-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
259 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ022-022215-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
259 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ023-022215-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
259 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ024-022215-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
259 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ025-022215-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
259 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ027-022215-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
259 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
TXZ028-022215-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
259 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ029-022215-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
259 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ030-022215-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
259 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ031-022215-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
259 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ032-022215-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
259 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ033-022215-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
259 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ034-022215-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
259 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ036-022215-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
259 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ037-022215-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
259 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ038-022215-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
259 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds up to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ039-022215-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
259 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
TXZ040-022215-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
259 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ041-022215-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
259 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ042-022215-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
259 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
TXZ043-022215-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
259 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
$$
TXZ044-022215-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
259 AM CST Mon Nov 2 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds up to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
up to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather