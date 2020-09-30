TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
143 AM CDT Wed Sep 30 2020
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
143 AM CDT Wed Sep 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
143 AM CDT Wed Sep 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
143 AM CDT Wed Sep 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
143 AM CDT Wed Sep 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
143 AM CDT Wed Sep 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
143 AM CDT Wed Sep 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
143 AM CDT Wed Sep 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds up to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
143 AM CDT Wed Sep 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
143 AM CDT Wed Sep 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
143 AM CDT Wed Sep 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
143 AM CDT Wed Sep 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting
to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
143 AM CDT Wed Sep 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
143 AM CDT Wed Sep 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
143 AM CDT Wed Sep 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
143 AM CDT Wed Sep 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
143 AM CDT Wed Sep 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
143 AM CDT Wed Sep 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
143 AM CDT Wed Sep 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs around 80. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
143 AM CDT Wed Sep 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
143 AM CDT Wed Sep 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
143 AM CDT Wed Sep 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
143 AM CDT Wed Sep 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph
shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
143 AM CDT Wed Sep 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
143 AM CDT Wed Sep 30 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather