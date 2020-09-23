TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 22, 2020

291 FPUS54 KLUB 230739

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

239 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

TXZ035-232115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

239 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ026-232115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

239 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up to

5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ021-232115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

239 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ022-232115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

239 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ023-232115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

239 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ024-232115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

239 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ025-232115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

239 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ027-232115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

239 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ028-232115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

239 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ029-232115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

239 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ030-232115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

239 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ031-232115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

239 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ032-232115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

239 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ033-232115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

239 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds around

5 mph shifting to the south up to 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ034-232115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

239 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ036-232115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

239 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ037-232115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

239 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ038-232115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

239 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ039-232115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

239 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds up to

5 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ040-232115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

239 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ041-232115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

239 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ042-232115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

239 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ043-232115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

239 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ044-232115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

239 AM CDT Wed Sep 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog early in the morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

