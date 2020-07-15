TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 14, 2020

_____

813 FPUS54 KLUB 150832

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

332 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

TXZ035-152115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

332 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ026-152115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

332 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ021-152115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

332 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ022-152115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

332 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ023-152115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

332 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ024-152115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

332 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ025-152115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

332 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

70s. East winds around 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ027-152115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

332 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ028-152115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

332 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ029-152115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

332 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ030-152115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

332 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. East winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ031-152115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

332 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ032-152115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

332 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ033-152115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

332 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ034-152115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

332 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ036-152115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

332 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ037-152115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

332 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ038-152115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

332 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

TXZ039-152115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

332 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late in the

afternoon. Highs around 102. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ040-152115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

332 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 5 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ041-152115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

332 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ042-152115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

332 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ043-152115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

332 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

$$

TXZ044-152115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

332 AM CDT Wed Jul 15 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 106. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather