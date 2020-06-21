TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, June 20, 2020

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

327 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

327 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

327 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

327 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

327 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

327 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

327 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

327 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

327 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

327 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

327 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

327 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

327 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

327 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

327 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

327 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

327 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

327 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

327 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

327 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

60.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

327 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

327 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

327 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the east around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

327 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 20 mph

shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of

thunderstorms 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

327 AM CDT Sun Jun 21 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

