TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 24, 2020

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

309 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020

TXZ035-252115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

309 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the morning. Chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then

thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ026-252115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

309 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning,

then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ021-252115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

309 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ022-252115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

309 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and

early afternoon. Thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ023-252115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

309 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and

early afternoon. Thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ024-252115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

309 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

morning. Chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then

thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ025-252115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

309 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

early in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ027-252115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

309 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in

the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the late morning

and early afternoon. Thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the

evening. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ028-252115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

309 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the late morning and

early afternoon. Thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ029-252115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

309 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

morning. Chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then

thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ030-252115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

309 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

morning. Chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then

thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ031-252115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

309 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

morning. Chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then

thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ032-252115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

309 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ033-252115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

309 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms late in the morning.

Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,

then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ034-252115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

309 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms late in the

morning. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ036-252115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

309 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

morning. Chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then

thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ037-252115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

309 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

morning. Chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then

thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ038-252115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

309 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ039-252115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

309 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the late

morning and early afternoon. Thunderstorms likely late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ040-252115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

309 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Chance of thunderstorms late in the morning. Thunderstorms likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ041-252115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

309 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the late

morning and early afternoon. Thunderstorms likely late in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,

then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ042-252115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

309 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the morning. Chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then

thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a

chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ043-252115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

309 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the morning. Chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon, then

thunderstorms likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

TXZ044-252115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

309 AM CDT Mon May 25 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in

the morning. Chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

