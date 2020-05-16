TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 15, 2020

022 FPUS54 KLUB 161056 AAA

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area...UPDATED

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

556 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

TXZ035-162115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

556 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the

upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ026-162115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

556 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ021-162115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

556 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ022-162115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

556 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny then becoming mostly sunny late in the

morning then becoming sunny then becoming mostly sunny late this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ023-162115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

556 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the

upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ024-162115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

556 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs

in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ025-162115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

556 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs

around 80. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the east.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ027-162115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

556 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ028-162115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

556 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny then becoming mostly sunny late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ029-162115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

556 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ030-162115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

556 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ031-162115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

556 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms early in the

morning. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ032-162115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

556 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

early in the morning. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northeast.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ033-162115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

556 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny in the morning

then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ034-162115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

556 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny then becoming mostly sunny late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ036-162115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

556 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ037-162115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

556 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ038-162115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

556 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northeast.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ039-162115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

556 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ040-162115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

556 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ041-162115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

556 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny late in the

morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning.

Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the east.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ042-162115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

556 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

early in the morning. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ043-162115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

556 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80.

East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds

up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ044-162115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

556 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in

the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

