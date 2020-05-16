TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, May 15, 2020
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area...UPDATED
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
556 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
556 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny in the late
morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the
upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
556 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
early in the morning. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
556 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around
80. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
556 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny then becoming mostly sunny late in the
morning then becoming sunny then becoming mostly sunny late this
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
556 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
556 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms early in the morning. Highs
in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
556 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
early in the morning. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs
around 80. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the east.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
556 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
556 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny then becoming mostly sunny late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
556 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
556 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds up to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
556 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms early in the
morning. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
556 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
early in the morning. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northeast.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
556 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny in the morning
then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
556 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny then becoming mostly sunny late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
556 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
556 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in the upper
70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. East winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
556 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the upper 70s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the
northeast.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
556 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny early in the morning then becoming sunny.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the
mid 80s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
556 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Highs
in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
556 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming mostly sunny late in the
morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the east.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
556 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Highs around 80. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the northeast.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
556 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon then becoming
mostly sunny. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs around 80.
East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northeast winds
up to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
556 AM CDT Sat May 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Highs in
the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. North winds up
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
