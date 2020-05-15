TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 14, 2020
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
407 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
407 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall
early in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with
damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds
and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ026-152130-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
407 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy
rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy
rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and
heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ021-152130-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
407 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds 10 to
15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ022-152130-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
407 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ023-152130-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
407 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and
heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ024-152130-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
407 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. West
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and
heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ025-152130-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
407 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and
heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy
rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and
heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ027-152130-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
407 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ028-152130-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
407 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ029-152130-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
407 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds
and heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and
heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
TXZ030-152130-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
407 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall
early in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with
damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds
and heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ031-152130-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
407 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy
rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and
heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ032-152130-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
407 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy
rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy
rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and
heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ033-152130-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
407 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds
5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ034-152130-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
407 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds
and heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall
in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ036-152130-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
407 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall
early in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with
damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy
rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and
heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ037-152130-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
407 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds
and heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy
rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and
heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to
15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ038-152130-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
407 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds and heavy rainfall. Highs around 90. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy
rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and
heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ039-152130-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
407 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late
in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds
and heavy rainfall late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and
heavy rainfall in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ040-152130-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
407 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall
early in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with
damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall
in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ041-152130-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
407 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms early in
the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms late in the afternoon.
Some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and heavy rainfall
early in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with
damaging winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds
and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ042-152130-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
407 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds
and heavy rainfall. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ043-152130-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
407 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy
rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and
heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ044-152130-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
407 AM CDT Fri May 15 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe with damaging
winds and heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe with damaging winds and heavy
rainfall, then some thunderstorms may produce damaging winds and
heavy rainfall after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the east in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
