TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 13, 2020
958 FPUS54 KLUB 131948
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
248 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
TXZ035-140915-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
248 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 179 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms early in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ026-140915-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
248 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 179 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to
around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ021-140915-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
248 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ022-140915-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
248 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ023-140915-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
248 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 179 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A
20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ024-140915-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
248 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 179 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the
late evening and after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ025-140915-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
248 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 179 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms early in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be
severe early in the evening. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to
20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid
90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ027-140915-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
248 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to
15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ028-140915-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
248 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 179 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ029-140915-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
248 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 179 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
early in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
$$
TXZ030-140915-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
248 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 179 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the
late evening and after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ031-140915-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
248 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 179 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then a
slight chance of thunderstorms late in the evening. Patchy fog
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance
of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid
90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ032-140915-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
248 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 179 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be
severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up
to 35 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance
of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
$$
TXZ033-140915-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
248 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ034-140915-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
248 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 179 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ036-140915-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
248 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 179 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the
late evening and after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ037-140915-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
248 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 179 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then a
slight chance of thunderstorms late in the evening. Patchy fog
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ038-140915-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
248 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 179 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely early in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the evening.
Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows
in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in
the evening. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
South winds 15 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ039-140915-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
248 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ040-140915-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
248 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 179 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms early in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to
around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ041-140915-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
248 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 179 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms early in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight.
Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around
40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower
90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ042-140915-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
248 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 179 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the
late evening and after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some
thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid
90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ043-140915-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
248 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 179 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then a
slight chance of thunderstorms late in the evening. Patchy fog
after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the
evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms
50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid
90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
TXZ044-140915-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
248 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020
...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 179 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely early in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the evening.
Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows
in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph
in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
