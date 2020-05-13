TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 13, 2020

958 FPUS54 KLUB 131948

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

248 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

TXZ035-140915-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

248 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 179 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ026-140915-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

248 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 179 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ021-140915-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

248 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ022-140915-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

248 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ023-140915-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

248 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 179 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ024-140915-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

248 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 179 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the

late evening and after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ025-140915-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

248 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 179 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms early in the

evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms late in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe early in the evening. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ027-140915-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

248 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ028-140915-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

248 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 179 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ029-140915-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

248 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 179 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

early in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

TXZ030-140915-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

248 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 179 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the

late evening and after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ031-140915-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

248 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 179 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then a

slight chance of thunderstorms late in the evening. Patchy fog

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of thunderstorms 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ032-140915-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

248 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 179 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be

severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ033-140915-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

248 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ034-140915-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

248 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 179 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ036-140915-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

248 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 179 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the

late evening and after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ037-140915-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

248 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 179 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then a

slight chance of thunderstorms late in the evening. Patchy fog

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ038-140915-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

248 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 179 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely early in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in

the evening. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ039-140915-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

248 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ040-140915-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

248 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 179 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ041-140915-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

248 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 179 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows around 60. South winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ042-140915-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

248 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 179 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy in the

late evening and after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ043-140915-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

248 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 179 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until early morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then a

slight chance of thunderstorms late in the evening. Patchy fog

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe early in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms

50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ044-140915-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

248 PM CDT Wed May 13 2020

...SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 179 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely early in the

evening, then a chance of thunderstorms late in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the evening. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

