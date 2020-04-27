TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 26, 2020

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

TXZ035-272115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ026-272115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 103.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ021-272115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ022-272115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ023-272115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

TXZ024-272115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ025-272115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 104.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ027-272115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. North winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ028-272115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ029-272115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ030-272115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

TXZ031-272115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ032-272115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ033-272115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ034-272115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ036-272115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ037-272115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ038-272115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs around

90. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ039-272115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90. West winds around 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ040-272115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ041-272115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ042-272115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

TXZ043-272115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the lower

60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

TXZ044-272115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

304 AM CDT Mon Apr 27 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms late

in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the

lower 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as warm. Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Warmer. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

