TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 18, 2020

_____

019 FPUS54 KLUB 190844

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

TXZ035-192200-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ026-192200-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the morning. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ021-192200-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper

70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ022-192200-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ023-192200-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ024-192200-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ025-192200-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ027-192200-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ028-192200-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ029-192200-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around

50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ030-192200-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

TXZ031-192200-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ032-192200-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ033-192200-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ034-192200-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ036-192200-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ037-192200-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ038-192200-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ039-192200-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ040-192200-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ041-192200-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ042-192200-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

TXZ043-192200-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

TXZ044-192200-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

344 AM CDT Sun Apr 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather