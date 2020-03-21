TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, March 20, 2020

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

256 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

TXZ035-212200-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

256 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ026-212200-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

256 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ021-212200-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

256 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in

the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ022-212200-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

256 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ023-212200-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

256 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ024-212200-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

256 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows around 40.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ025-212200-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

256 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog through the night. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ027-212200-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

256 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ028-212200-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

256 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ029-212200-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

256 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ030-212200-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

256 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ031-212200-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

256 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog through the night. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ032-212200-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

256 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the lower

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ033-212200-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

256 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ034-212200-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

256 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows around 40.

South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ036-212200-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

256 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ037-212200-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

256 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny early in the morning then becoming cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog through the night. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ038-212200-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

256 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ039-212200-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

256 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ040-212200-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

256 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ041-212200-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

256 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ042-212200-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

256 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 50. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog through the night. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

south after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 60s.

TXZ043-212200-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

256 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of showers and isolated

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog through the night. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.

TXZ044-212200-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

256 AM CDT Sat Mar 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers and isolated thunderstorms

in the evening. Patchy fog through the night. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Warmer. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 70.

