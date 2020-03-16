TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 15, 2020
_____
977 FPUS54 KLUB 160829
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
329 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020
TXZ035-162115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
329 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. Rain likely early in the morning, then a chance of rain
late in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of rain after
midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning, then
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid
30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ026-162115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
329 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely
early in the morning. Chance of rain and thunderstorms late in
the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then thunderstorms likely and chance of rain after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning, then
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the mid
30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ021-162115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
329 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain early in the morning, then partly sunny in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with chance
of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning, then
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows around 40. Chance
of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper
20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ022-162115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
329 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning, then areas of fog late
in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain early in
the morning, then partly sunny in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with chance
of thunderstorms and slight chance of rain after midnight. Areas
of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning, then
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper
20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ023-162115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
329 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning, then areas of fog late
in the morning. Cloudy with chance of rain early in the morning,
then cloudy with slight chance of rain late in the morning.
Partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning, then
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower
30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ024-162115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
329 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with rain likely early
in the morning, then cloudy with chance of rain late in the
morning. Partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then thunderstorms likely and chance of rain after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning, then
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower
30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ025-162115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
329 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. Rain likely early in the morning, then a chance of rain
late in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then thunderstorms likely and chance of rain after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning, then
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid
30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ027-162115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
329 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain early in the morning, then partly sunny in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Areas of fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning, then
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ028-162115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
329 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning, then areas of fog late
in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain early in
the morning, then partly sunny in the late morning and afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight
chance of rain after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows
in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning, then
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ029-162115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
329 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning, then areas of fog late
in the morning. Cloudy with rain likely early in the morning,
then cloudy with slight chance of rain late in the morning.
Partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest
winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of rain
after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning, then
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower
30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ030-162115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
329 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. Rain likely early in the morning, then a chance of rain
late in the morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms and rain after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning, then
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower
30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ031-162115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
329 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely
early in the morning. Chance of rain late in the morning, then a
slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms and rain after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning, then
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid
30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ032-162115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
329 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely early in
the morning. Chance of rain late in the morning, then a slight
chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then showers likely and chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning, then
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the evening,
then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid
50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in
the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
thunderstorms 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the upper
30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ033-162115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
329 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain early in the morning, then partly sunny in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Areas of fog
after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning, then
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower
30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ034-162115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
329 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning, then areas of fog late
in the morning. Cloudy with chance of rain early in the morning,
then cloudy with slight chance of rain late in the morning.
Partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of rain
after midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning, then
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the lower
30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ036-162115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
329 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain likely early in
the morning. Chance of rain late in the morning, then a slight
chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of rain after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning, then
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the mid
30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ037-162115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
329 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of rain in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of thunderstorms and rain after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning, then
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of thunderstorms 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper
30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ038-162115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
329 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning, then areas of
fog late in the morning. Chance of rain early in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain late in the morning. Slight chance
of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of thunderstorms and rain after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning, then
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the upper 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Warmer. Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in
the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
thunderstorms 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ039-162115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
329 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 20 percent
chance of rain early in the morning, then partly sunny in the
late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
showers with possible thunderstorms and drizzle in the morning,
then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ040-162115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
329 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in the morning. Patchy fog
early in the morning. Areas of fog late in the morning. Highs in
the lower 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 50.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning, then
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the mid 40s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ041-162115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
329 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of rain in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of rain after
midnight. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning, then
thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms likely. Lows in the upper 40s.
Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper
30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ042-162115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
329 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of rain in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms early in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of thunderstorms and rain after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning, then
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of thunderstorms 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy, colder. Lows in the upper
30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ043-162115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
329 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning, then areas of
fog late in the morning. Chance of rain early in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain late in the morning. Slight chance
of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast around
5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of thunderstorms and rain after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning, then
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms likely in the
evening, then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s. Chance of thunderstorms 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 70s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance
of thunderstorms 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ044-162115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
329 AM CDT Mon Mar 16 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog early in the morning. Areas of fog
late in the morning. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of thunderstorms and rain after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds up to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of
thunderstorms and patchy drizzle in the morning, then
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 70. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Thunderstorms in the evening,
then a chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s. Chance of thunderstorms 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
around 80. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of
thunderstorms 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy, colder. Lows in the lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
_____
