TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, February 21, 2020

359 FPUS54 KLUB 220851

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

251 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

TXZ035-222215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

251 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west

25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ026-222215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

251 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ021-222215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

251 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph increasing to west 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 50 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Breezy, colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 16.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ022-222215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

251 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 25 to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Breezy, colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ023-222215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

251 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west

25 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Breezy, colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ024-222215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

251 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers

in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ025-222215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

251 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 45 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ027-222215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

251 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 30 to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 17.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ028-222215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

251 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west

25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ029-222215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

251 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west

25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 18.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ030-222215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

251 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ031-222215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

251 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to

35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph in the late morning

and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ032-222215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

251 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. A

20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ033-222215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

251 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west

30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ034-222215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

251 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west

25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ036-222215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

251 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ037-222215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

251 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ038-222215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

251 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Cooler.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ039-222215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

251 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west

25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ040-222215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

251 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west

25 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ041-222215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

251 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 25 to

35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph in the late morning

and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ042-222215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

251 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing

to 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ043-222215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

251 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 45 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ044-222215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

251 AM CST Sat Feb 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

