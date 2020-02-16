TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 15, 2020
_____
816 FPUS54 KLUB 160938
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
338 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
TXZ035-162215-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
338 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around
10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ026-162215-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
338 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph
shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ021-162215-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
338 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
and rain. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ022-162215-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
338 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
and rain. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ023-162215-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
338 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
and rain. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ024-162215-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
338 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ025-162215-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
338 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 5 mph
shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ027-162215-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
338 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ028-162215-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
338 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ029-162215-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
338 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ030-162215-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
338 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ031-162215-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
338 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph
shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ032-162215-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
338 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
$$
TXZ033-162215-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
338 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ034-162215-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
338 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
and rain. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.
Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ036-162215-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
338 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ037-162215-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
338 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ038-162215-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
338 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest
winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
$$
TXZ039-162215-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
338 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.
Highs in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ040-162215-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
338 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain.
Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.
Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ041-162215-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
338 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Colder. Highs in the lower
40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.
Highs around 40.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ042-162215-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
338 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.
Highs in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ043-162215-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
338 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
$$
TXZ044-162215-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
338 AM CST Sun Feb 16 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds
5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 60.
$$
_____
