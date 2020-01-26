TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 25, 2020

_____

508 FPUS54 KLUB 260905

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

305 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

TXZ035-262215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

305 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain

in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ026-262215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

305 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ021-262215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

305 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ022-262215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

305 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ023-262215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

305 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of

rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ024-262215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

305 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ025-262215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

305 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ027-262215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

305 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the morning. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows in the

upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ028-262215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

305 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance

of rain in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ029-262215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

305 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of

rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ030-262215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

305 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ031-262215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

305 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ032-262215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

305 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

TXZ033-262215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

305 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ034-262215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

305 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ036-262215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

305 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance

of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ037-262215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

305 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Partly sunny. Chance of rain in

the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ038-262215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

305 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Colder. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ039-262215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

305 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Cooler. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ040-262215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

305 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds up

to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds up to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper

20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ041-262215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

305 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. West winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain

in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ042-262215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

305 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds up to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Much cooler. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance

of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ043-262215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

305 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower

30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

TXZ044-262215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

305 AM CST Sun Jan 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Much cooler. Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather