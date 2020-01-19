TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 18, 2020
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
356 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
356 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
356 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in
the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
356 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing.
Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
356 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
356 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows
in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not
as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower
30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
356 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not
as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
356 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West
winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
356 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
356 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
50s. Southwest winds up to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
356 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows
in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
356 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not
as cool. Highs around 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
356 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not
as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
356 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
356 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 5 mph
shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
356 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
356 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows
in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west
after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not
as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
356 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to
10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not
as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
356 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
356 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds up to
5 mph.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower
50s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
356 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest up to 5 mph after
midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
356 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest up to 5 mph after
midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower
50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
356 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the upper 20s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west
after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not
as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper
30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
356 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in
the upper 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southwest after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds up to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Not
as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
356 AM CST Sun Jan 19 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds up to 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.
Highs in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
rain. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
