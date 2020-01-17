TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 16, 2020

_____

111 FPUS54 KLUB 170935

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

335 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

TXZ035-172230-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

335 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain, light freezing rain likely and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then cloudy with

chance of rain late in the morning. Partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ026-172230-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

335 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, light freezing rain and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch.

Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ021-172230-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

335 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and light

freezing rain early in the morning, then partly sunny in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and snow showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ022-172230-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

335 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and light

freezing rain early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ023-172230-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

335 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of rain and light freezing rain early

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain

late in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ024-172230-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

335 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain, light freezing rain likely and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then cloudy with

chance of rain late in the morning. Partly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ025-172230-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

335 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly

sunny. Light freezing rain likely early in the morning. Rain

likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain early in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of less

than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ027-172230-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

335 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and light

freezing rain early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ028-172230-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

335 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and light

freezing rain early in the morning, then partly sunny in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ029-172230-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

335 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of rain, light freezing rain and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then cloudy with

slight chance of rain late in the morning. Mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ030-172230-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

335 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain, light freezing rain likely and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then cloudy with

chance of rain late in the morning. Partly sunny in the

afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ031-172230-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

335 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly

sunny. Light freezing rain likely early in the morning. Rain

likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain early in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of less

than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ032-172230-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

335 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly

sunny. Rain, light freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Ice

accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the

lower 50s. South winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ033-172230-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

335 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and light

freezing rain early in the morning, then mostly sunny in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ034-172230-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

335 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of rain and light freezing rain early

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain

late in the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ036-172230-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

335 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming mostly

sunny. Rain, light freezing rain likely and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ037-172230-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

335 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly

sunny. Light freezing rain likely early in the morning. Rain

likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain early in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of less

than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ038-172230-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

335 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain, light freezing rain and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch.

Highs in the mid 50s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ039-172230-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

335 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and light

freezing rain early in the morning, then partly sunny in the late

morning and afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ040-172230-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

335 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with chance of rain and light freezing rain early

in the morning, then cloudy with slight chance of rain late in

the morning. Mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

TXZ041-172230-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

335 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy with rain, light freezing rain likely and

isolated thunderstorms early in the morning, then cloudy with

chance of rain late in the morning. Partly sunny in the

afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch.

Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower

50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60.

$$

TXZ042-172230-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

335 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly

sunny. Light freezing rain likely early in the morning. Rain

likely and isolated thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain early in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of less

than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest

winds up to 5 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ043-172230-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

335 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon then becoming partly

sunny. Rain, light freezing rain and isolated thunderstorms in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Ice

accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch. Highs in the

mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph increasing to 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper

30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

TXZ044-172230-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

335 AM CST Fri Jan 17 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain, light freezing rain and isolated

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Ice accumulation of less than one quarter of an inch.

Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph increasing to

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather