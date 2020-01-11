TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, January 10, 2020

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

101 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

TXZ035-111015-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

101 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Snow after midnight, then a

slight chance of snow before daybreak. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ026-111015-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

101 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Windy, cloudy. Snow after midnight, then a chance of

snow before daybreak. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Lows in

the mid 20s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

TXZ021-111015-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

101 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy after midnight then clearing.

Lows around 18. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ022-111015-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

101 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

snow after midnight, then mostly clear before daybreak. Near

steady temperature in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ023-111015-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

101 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

after midnight, then partly cloudy before daybreak. Lows around

19. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ024-111015-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

101 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Snow after midnight, then a

slight chance of snow before daybreak. New snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Total snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the

lower 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ025-111015-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

101 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Snow after midnight, then a slight

chance of snow before daybreak. New snow accumulation up to

1 inch. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. North winds

20 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ027-111015-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

101 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

after midnight, then mostly clear before daybreak. Lows around

20. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ028-111015-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

101 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

after midnight, then partly cloudy before daybreak. Lows in the

lower 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

TXZ029-111015-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

101 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Snow after midnight. Little

or no new snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds

20 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ030-111015-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

101 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Snow after midnight, then a

slight chance of snow before daybreak. New snow accumulation up

to 1 inch. Lows in the lower 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s.

TXZ031-111015-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

101 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Snow after midnight, then a chance

of snow before daybreak. New snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows

in the mid 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ032-111015-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

101 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain after midnight, then snow

before daybreak. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid

20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ033-111015-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

101 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

after midnight, then partly cloudy before daybreak. Near steady

temperature in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

TXZ034-111015-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

101 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Snow after midnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ036-111015-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

101 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Snow after midnight, then a chance

of snow before daybreak. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in

the lower 20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs around 60.

TXZ037-111015-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

101 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain after midnight, then snow

before daybreak. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid

20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ038-111015-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

101 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow after midnight, then snow

before daybreak. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid

20s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ039-111015-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

101 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow

after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ040-111015-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

101 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Snow after midnight, then a

slight chance of snow before daybreak. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ041-111015-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

101 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Cloudy. Snow after midnight, then a slight chance of

snow before daybreak. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the

mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ042-111015-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

101 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Rain and snow after midnight, then snow before

daybreak. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 60s.

TXZ043-111015-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

101 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Rain and snow after midnight, then snow before

daybreak. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the upper 20s.

North winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

TXZ044-111015-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

101 AM CST Sat Jan 11 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.OVERNIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow after midnight, then snow

before daybreak. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Lows in the

upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

