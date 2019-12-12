TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 11, 2019

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

336 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

TXZ035-122215-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

336 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy dense fog in

the morning. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ026-122215-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

336 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon then clearing.

Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west up to 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ021-122215-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

336 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy dense

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 17.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

$$

TXZ022-122215-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

336 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly sunny late in the morning

then becoming sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ023-122215-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

336 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly sunny late in the morning

then becoming sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph shifting to the north in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ024-122215-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

336 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early in the morning then clearing. Patchy

dense fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ025-122215-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

336 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around

60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ027-122215-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

336 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy dense fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ028-122215-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

336 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy dense fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ029-122215-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

336 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy dense fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ030-122215-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

336 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy dense fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Colder. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ031-122215-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

336 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy dense

fog in the morning. Highs around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ032-122215-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

336 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly sunny late in the morning

then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ033-122215-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

336 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy dense fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 19.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

TXZ034-122215-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

336 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy dense fog in

the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ036-122215-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

336 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy dense

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ037-122215-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

336 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy dense

fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ038-122215-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

336 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ039-122215-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

336 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy dense fog in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ040-122215-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

336 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy dense fog in

the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ041-122215-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

336 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy dense fog in

the morning. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

TXZ042-122215-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

336 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs

around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ043-122215-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

336 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

TXZ044-122215-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

336 AM CST Thu Dec 12 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

