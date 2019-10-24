TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 23, 2019
109 FPUS54 KLUB 240832
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
TXZ035-242115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and snow
late in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the mid
40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with chance of showers and snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of snow after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ026-242115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Windy, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 25 to 30 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ021-242115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
1 AM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Windy, cloudy. Chance of showers and snow in the
morning, then showers and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ022-242115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
1 AM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of showers and snow in the
morning, then showers and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of snow in the evening, then partly
cloudy with slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid
20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the
evening. Chance of snow 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ023-242115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
1 AM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of showers and snow in the
morning, then showers and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation up to 2 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper
30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with chance of snow and showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy with slight chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the
northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
TXZ024-242115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
1 AM CDT FRIDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to
2 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and snow in the
evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of snow after
midnight. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ025-242115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Windy, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Snow likely late in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.
North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and snow in
the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of snow
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph
shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ027-242115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning,
then showers and snow likely early in the afternoon. Chance of
snow and showers late in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Highs around 40. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph early in the
evening.
.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
5 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ028-242115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and snow likely early in the afternoon. Chance of snow
and rain likely late in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
North winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest around 10 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ029-242115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to
1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance
of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with chance of snow and showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of snow after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ030-242115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Windy, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers and snow likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and snow in
the evening, then a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in
the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ031-242115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Windy, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Snow likely late in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper
40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and snow in
the evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of snow
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ032-242115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs around 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ033-242115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of showers through the day. Snow
likely early in the afternoon, then a chance of snow late in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower
40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and
snow in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in
the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ034-242115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely early in the afternoon. Chance of showers and snow
late in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in
the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ036-242115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Windy, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely early in the afternoon. Chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 30 mph.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with chance of showers and snow in the
evening, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight
chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
TXZ037-242115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Windy, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 25 to 30 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers and slight chance of snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ038-242115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 20 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then
a chance of showers and slight chance of snow after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ039-242115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and snow in the evening, then mostly clear after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ040-242115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ041-242115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
showers and snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after
midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 15 to 25 mph
decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
TXZ042-242115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50. North winds 20 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight
chance of snow in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
10 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ043-242115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely early in the afternoon. Chance of showers late in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
TXZ044-242115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
332 AM CDT Thu Oct 24 2019
.TODAY...Breezy, cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then
showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. North
winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 15 to
20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny, cooler. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.
$$
