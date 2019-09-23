TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 22, 2019
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
355 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
355 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
355 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
355 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 60.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
355 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
355 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
355 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
355 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to
the southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
355 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
355 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
355 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s.
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
355 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
355 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
355 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
355 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
355 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
355 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
355 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
355 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. West winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around
70.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms
in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
355 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
355 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the
morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
thunderstorms 40 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
355 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
355 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 80s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
355 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around
5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70. Chance of
thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
355 AM CDT Mon Sep 23 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the
southeast in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Lows around 70. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
