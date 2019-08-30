TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 29, 2019
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
311 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
TXZ035-302145-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
311 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ026-302145-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
311 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ021-302145-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
311 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ022-302145-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
311 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ023-302145-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
311 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ024-302145-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
311 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ025-302145-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
311 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ027-302145-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
311 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ028-302145-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
311 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms in the evening,
then a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the
mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of thunderstorms
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ029-302145-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
311 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ030-302145-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
311 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ031-302145-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
311 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ032-302145-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
311 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ033-302145-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
311 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.
TXZ034-302145-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
311 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ036-302145-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
311 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ037-302145-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
311 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ038-302145-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
311 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ039-302145-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
311 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ040-302145-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
311 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ041-302145-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
311 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.
TXZ042-302145-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
311 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
TXZ043-302145-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
311 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. Southeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
TXZ044-302145-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
311 AM CDT Fri Aug 30 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds
5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.LABOR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
