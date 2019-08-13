TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast
TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Monday, August 12, 2019
_____
940 FPUS54 KLUB 130848
ZFPLUB
Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area
National Weather Service Lubbock TX
348 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019
TXZ035-132115-
Lubbock-
Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton
348 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ026-132115-
Childress-
Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland
348 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
$$
TXZ021-132115-
Parmer-
Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell
348 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ022-132115-
Castro-
Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart
348 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 90. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ023-132115-
Swisher-
Including the cities of Tulia and Happy
348 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 80s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ024-132115-
Briscoe-
Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque
348 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ025-132115-
Hall-
Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis
348 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
$$
TXZ027-132115-
Bailey-
Including the city of Muleshoe
348 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ028-132115-
Lamb-
Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton
348 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ029-132115-
Hale-
Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center
348 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ030-132115-
Floyd-
Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney
348 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs around 90. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the
mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ031-132115-
Motley-
Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs
348 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ032-132115-
Cottle-
Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee
348 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
$$
TXZ033-132115-
Cochran-
Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface
348 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ034-132115-
Hockley-
Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown
348 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ036-132115-
Crosby-
Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton
348 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ037-132115-
Dickens-
Including the cities of Spur and Dickens
348 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ038-132115-
King-
Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie
348 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower
70s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Northeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101.
$$
TXZ039-132115-
Yoakum-
Including the cities of Denver City and Plains
348 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ040-132115-
Terry-
Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman
348 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
$$
TXZ041-132115-
Lynn-
Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell
348 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
$$
TXZ042-132115-
Garza-
Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry
348 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 102.
$$
TXZ043-132115-
Kent-
Including the city of Jayton
348 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds around
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows around 70.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 101.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 103.
$$
TXZ044-132115-
Stonewall-
Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory
348 AM CDT Tue Aug 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs
around 100. East winds 5 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Highs in the upper 90s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 100.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 102.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 103.
$$
