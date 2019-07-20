TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, July 19, 2019

_____

055 FPUS54 KLUB 200813

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

313 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019

TXZ035-202115-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

313 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ026-202115-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

313 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ021-202115-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

313 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ022-202115-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

313 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ023-202115-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

313 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ024-202115-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

313 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 105. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ025-202115-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

313 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ027-202115-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

313 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ028-202115-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

313 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ029-202115-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

313 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ030-202115-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

313 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ031-202115-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

313 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ032-202115-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

313 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows

around 70.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ033-202115-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

313 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

TXZ034-202115-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

313 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms

after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of thunderstorms

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ036-202115-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

313 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ037-202115-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

313 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ038-202115-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

313 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ039-202115-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

313 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

TXZ040-202115-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

313 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ041-202115-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

313 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ042-202115-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

313 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 102. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to

20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ043-202115-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

313 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 104. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Not as warm. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ044-202115-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

313 AM CDT Sat Jul 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 103. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 101. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Not as hot. Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather