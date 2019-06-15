TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast

TX Lubbock TX Zone Forecast for Friday, June 14, 2019

_____

345 FPUS54 KLUB 150558

ZFPLUB

Zone Forecasts for the South Plains Area

National Weather Service Lubbock TX

1258 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

TXZ035-150915-

Lubbock-

Including the cities of Lubbock, Wolfforth, and Slaton

1258 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ026-150915-

Childress-

Including the cities of Childress and Kirkland

1258 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy late in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ021-150915-

Parmer-

Including the cities of Friona, Bovina, and Farwell

1258 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ022-150915-

Castro-

Including the cities of Dimmitt and Hart

1258 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ023-150915-

Swisher-

Including the cities of Tulia and Happy

1258 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ024-150915-

Briscoe-

Including the cities of Silverton and Quitaque

1258 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ025-150915-

Hall-

Including the cities of Turkey and Memphis

1258 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ027-150915-

Bailey-

Including the city of Muleshoe

1258 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ028-150915-

Lamb-

Including the cities of Littlefield, Amherst, and Olton

1258 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ029-150915-

Hale-

Including the cities of Plainview and Hale Center

1258 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ030-150915-

Floyd-

Including the cities of Floydada and Lockney

1258 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as warm. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ031-150915-

Motley-

Including the cities of Matador and Roaring Springs

1258 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ032-150915-

Cottle-

Including the cities of Paducah and Cee Vee

1258 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ033-150915-

Cochran-

Including the cities of Morton and Whiteface

1258 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ034-150915-

Hockley-

Including the cities of Levelland and Sundown

1258 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ036-150915-

Crosby-

Including the cities of Ralls and Crosbyton

1258 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

TXZ037-150915-

Dickens-

Including the cities of Spur and Dickens

1258 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs around 90.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ038-150915-

King-

Including the cities of Dumont and Guthrie

1258 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ039-150915-

Yoakum-

Including the cities of Denver City and Plains

1258 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ040-150915-

Terry-

Including the cities of Brownfield, Meadow, and Wellman

1258 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ041-150915-

Lynn-

Including the cities of Tahoka, New Home, and ODonnell

1258 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ042-150915-

Garza-

Including the cities of Post and Lake Alan Henry

1258 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

$$

TXZ043-150915-

Kent-

Including the city of Jayton

1258 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. South winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

TXZ044-150915-

Stonewall-

Including the cities of Aspermont and Old Glory

1258 AM CDT Sat Jun 15 2019

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 90s. South winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 40 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper

60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A

20 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather